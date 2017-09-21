Dish Kicks Off 4K Broadcasts of Fox Sports College Football

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—Gameday is getting a boost for Dish customers, as the pay-TV provider has announced that it will broadcast one 4K college football game a week courtesy of Fox Sports’ FS1. The new offerings kick-off with the Oklahoma-Baylor game on Sept. 23.

Fox Sports had previously announced that it was producing a 4K game a week throughout the college football season. Dish will now simulcast those games in the pixel-packed format on channel 540 for Hopper 3 customers.

This is part of a broader agreement that will include future 4K coverage of college basketball games, Major League Baseball and NASCAR.