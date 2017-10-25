Dish Expands Amazon Alexa Support to Hopper ‘Joey’

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—Dish customers can now go hands free when watching TV thanks to added support of Amazon’s Alexa voice control to all Hopper “Joey” clients. The additional support allows Dish customers to ask Alexa to control all TVs in the Hopper whole-home ecosystem by pairing each set-top box with an Amazon Echo, Echo Show or Echo Dot.

With Joey, customers can extend Hopper functionality to other rooms, with the Hopper 3 able to support up to six Joeys simultaneously. The Joey, Wireless Joey, 4K Joey and Super Joey platforms are now Alexa-compatible.

Available voice control functions with the Alexa include the ability to navigate, play, pause, fast-forward, rewind and search content based on channel, title, actor or genre.

To set-up, enable Dish TV on the Alexa app, get receiver code and then pair the set-top box with the appropriate Echo device.

Dish had previously made all of its Hopper generations and Wally single-tuner HD receiver Alexa-compatible in April 2017.