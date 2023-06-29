Dish Business Launches OnStream for Hotels

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Business launched OnStream, a new Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the hospitality business that delivers content to TV screens, displays and mobile devices and simplifies the process of offering digital experiences by hotels by making it easier to build and deploy the technology across their properties.

"As the hospitality industry evolves, Dish Business is committed to staying ahead of the curve. Travelers increasingly expect to have access to entertainment and the technological comforts of home while on the go," said Kris Singleton, senior vice president of Dish Commercial Business. "OnStream provides guests with an experience while offering hotels the opportunity to stand out from competitors."

The platform is also intended to address staffing shortages at hotels, which make it difficult to manage technologies, and to offer better digital services to guests, Dish said.

OnStream can provide numerous features through TV screens, including seamless access to streaming and linear TV content, a streamlined departure with digital check-out and menus for onsite dining options. Guests will also be able to easily request linens, housekeeping, room service and other amenities right from their TV, Dish said.

Dish Business said that the platform connects TVs to the hotel's back-end systems, including property management systems, allowing hotels to power convenient self-service actions. Hotels will also have the opportunity to unlock new revenue streams with on-screen advertising for property-centric dining, shopping, spas, special events, casinos and more. Additionally, OnStream will soon tap into loyalty data to personalize guest offers, allowing hoteliers to elevate services for the next generation of guests.