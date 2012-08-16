Dish and Sinclair Bury Hatchets Before Using Them

BALTIMORE: After leveling warnings about station black-outs across the country, Sinclair Broadcast Group an Dish Network are coming to terms in a retransmission agreement. Sinclair issued a statement on Monday saying it was approaching the termination date of its current retrans contract with Dish, and that it could pull as many as 70 stations from the satellite TV provider’s system at midnight on Wednesday.



Today, Sinclair said it “reached agreement in principle with Dish Network on a new retransmission consent agreement and has entered into a two week extension of its existing agreement in order to allow the parties to work toward a final agreement. We thank our viewers for their patience and support during these negotiations.



Dish also announced the agreement in principle and the two-week extension.



