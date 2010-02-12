Dish and NBC Form Olympic Interactive Pact

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. and NEW YORK: Dish Network worked out a deal with NBC Universal to deliver interactive content from the network’s coverage of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter Games. Dish said it will offer a free feed through its six-screen iTV mosaic, available through interactive-enabled set-tops. The multiscreen coverage will comprise more than 835 hours from the Opening Ceremony later today through the closing ceremony Feb. 28.



Dish will also carry an NBC Olympics Showcase on its DishHome Ch. 100, which will crap interactive content around live programming. E.g., athelete profiles, late-breaking news, video highlights, medal counts per country, updates on the U.S. team, etc.