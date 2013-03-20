Dish Adds Mobile App to Hopper for March Madness

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. – Dish has beefed up its Hopper apps in time for March Madness. Updates include the new Hopper sports app, Game Finder, which displays all the Tournament games in one location and allows viewers to tune in to, or record, upcoming games directly from the app.



Dish said Game Finder provides faster navigation and access to sports scores; the ability to sort games by conference to enable viewers to find games quicker; and the option to hide games that are blacked out.



Updates to second-screen and mobile apps incude a new “NCAA Tournament” tab on the Dish Explorer app for iPad. The tab allows viewers to see upcoming games, times and channels, and enables them to set recordings. Fans can even join the latest sports conversation on Twitter through the app. Dish said Explorer allows fans to find favorite teams; locate and record upcoming games; receive real-time, on-screen updates about which games are the most exciting (using Thuuz technology); and view score updates.



The updated Dish Anywhere app gives customers a faster experience and the ability (if they want) to watch live and recorded Tournament games from home anywhere on Internet-connected tablets, smartphones and PCs at no additional charge using the Hopper’s new built-in Sling capabilities