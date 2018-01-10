Dish Adding Google Assistant Capabilities

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—Dish doesn’t want its customers to concern themselves as much with a lost TV remote, as the company has announced that it will be adding Google Assistant capabilities in the coming months. With Google Assistant, Dish customers with a Hopper, Joey or Wally can enable Hands-Free TV and voice control their TV in multiple languages, including English and Spanish.

Planned to roll out in the first half of the year, Dish customers can use the Google Assistant to control their TV when paired with the Assistant on speakers like Google Home, Android phones or iPhones. Via the Google Assistant, users can navigate, play, pause, fast-forward, rewind and search TV content based on channel, title, actor and genre.

Dish had previously announced a voice remote that works with its Hopper DVRs.