disguise Unveils API Release For Designers To Enable Workflow Customization

LONDON—Extended Reality (XR) solution provider disguise has released the latest version of Designer, which unlocks custom real-time production with new APIs that allow users to build their own workflows and integrations.

The new APIs will enable developers to build custom solutions for everything from camera calibration to color control, enabling simplified workflows for complex visualizations on the disguise platform, the company said.

Users can leverage the APIs to build on the disguise platform, discover new integrations tailored to their specific workflow requirements and create tailor-made, value-added solutions for their projects, it said.

“For over 20 years, creatives have used our Designer software to preview what 2D and 3D content will look like on stage, simulate LED projections, synchronize content to timecodes and more,” said Raed Al Tikriti, disguise chief product officer.

“With our new APIs, we’ve now taken our platform one step further, making it easy to create customized workflows for non-specialist users. It removes technical barriers and allows the creation of specific tools required for a particular task, bringing more efficiency and greater control to the workflow.”

Among the new use cases are: show control, camera calibration on the go, control of disguise servers, status support and greater color capabilities.

All disguise APIs are scalable solutions designed using HTTP and JSON with OpenAPI documentation. Developers, partners and integrators can access them on disguise’s newly launched Disguise Developer portal (opens in new tab).