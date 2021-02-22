Discovery+ Surpasses 11M Subscribers

SILVER SPRING, Md.—Discovery’s entry into the streaming market has been well met by subscribers, as Discovery+ has already surpassed more than 11 million paying subscribers globally, according to Discovery’s latest financial report.

Discovery+ launched on Jan. 4 in the U.S. and several European markets, providing the exclusive streaming home for Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and more.

According to David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, discovery+ is expected to reach 12 million paid subscribers by the end of February.

This information comes from Discovery’s fourth quarter and full-year 2020 report, though any revenue from discovery+ did not factor into those numbers. As for the financial details, Discovery had a total revenue of $2.886 billion in Q4 2020, which it says was generally flat compared to Q4 2019. It’s total revenue for 2020 of $10.671 billion was down, however, about 4%.

Zaslav is bullish on Discovery’s outlook, largely because of the emergence of discovery+.

“We are off to a promising start in 2021 with the successful launch of discovery+,” he said. “Our unmatched global scale and ability to serve consumers everywhere with a truly differentiated offering across platforms, as well as our robust cash flows, even amidst the significant investments in our next generation initiatives and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, position us to achieve sustainable long-term growth and drive long-term shareholder value.”