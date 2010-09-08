Discovery delivers with TMD Mediaflex

Discovery Networks' multichannel EMEA playout facility in Chiswick Park, London, has gone live with TransMedia Dynamics’ (TMD) Mediaflex content management technology. The playout facility is designed to deliver more than 60 TV channels in multiple languages to Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Mediaflex management system is integrated with numerous third-party technologies within the Discovery facility to ensure that content is tracked and managed throughout the operation, irrespective of which technology is being used. Mediaflex modules organize ingest and subsequently manage all content workflows in the Discovery system. Users can instantly search for, identify and manipulate content and associated workflows, thereby vastly improving the high-efficiency throughput of digital media.

The EMEA facility is the second Discovery location to implement the Mediaflex system. Discovery's central production facility located in Silver Spring, MD, has been using Mediaflex since 2008.