DirecTV Launches New Streaming Channels from Cineverse and Scripps Networks

LOS ANGELES—DirecTV is adding seven new channels to its rapidly expanding streaming lineup through new licensing agreements with Cineverse Corp. and Scripps Networks.

Cineverse said that DirecTV has launched The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Dove Channel (family programming) and MeatEater TV as the first of nearly a dozen channels. After that, DirecTV and Cineverse will identify other popular networks from within the Cineverse portfolio to potentially add to DirecTV’s lineup in subsequent months, the companies said.

These channels are immediately available to any DirecTV customers subscribing to the Entertainment package or above who receive their content via streaming, as well as any satellite customers who want to access them through the DirecTV app.

Additionally, through a separate deal with Scripps Networks, Court TV and Scripps News are also immediately available to DirecTV customers’ streaming entertainment.

“We are creating a second-to-none lineup of streaming channels that will allow our customers to choose from a wider variety of genres or explore their most avid interests in greater depth,” said Rebecca Nelson, senior vice president of content and programming at DirecTV. “This new relationship with Cineverse allows us to draw from one of the industry’s most dynamic portfolios to strategically add more channels as our customers begin to discover and embrace these new options.”

DirecTV recently added several other channels for streaming customers, and this Cineverse agreement makes nearly 4,000 hours of individual on-demand shows available to DirecTV in the future.

“With DirecTV, our channels continue to expand their reach across platforms, increasing our ability to connect with existing fandoms and new audiences for our premium content across every popular genre,” said Cineverse executive vice president of partnerships Marc Rashba.