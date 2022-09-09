DirecTV Go Expands Streaming Service with Harmonic’s SaaS Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that the Latin American operator DirecTV Go is streaming more than 100 linear channels with Harmonic's VOS®360 cloud SaaS platform.

"Scalability is a fundamental requirement for us to grow our streaming service," said Evandro Heleno, engineering director at Vrio, which owns DirecTV Go. "Harmonic's cloud SaaS platform enables us to quickly introduce additional linear channels with new capabilities, at scale. We chose Harmonic based on their extensive DevOps expertise, successful record of cloud deployments, cloud neutrality and their flexible SaaS business model."

The VOS360 platform speeds up the creation of linear channels, live events and streams for direct delivery to consumers. Running on three major public clouds, the end-to-end platform provides DirecTV Go with unparalleled agility, scalability, resiliency and security, the companies reported.

As part of the VOS360 platform, Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning EyeQ AI-based encoding technology decreases buffering time while improving the streaming quality of DirecTV Go's service.

"Latin America is the second fastest-growing streaming market in the world, and we're excited to help DirecTV Go unlock the power of the cloud while delivering video content to more screens," said Diego Scillama, vice president, video sales and services, Latin America, at Harmonic. "As DirecTV Go expands its streaming service, our cloud SaaS platform will enable linear channel delivery reliably and at scale, ensuring the best linear experience for subscribers."

Harmonic will highlight the latest capabilities for the VOS360 cloud SaaS platform during one-on-one meetings with attendees at IBC2022 in stand 1.B20.

To schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/ibc-2022 (opens in new tab).