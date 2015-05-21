DigitalGlue Launches ProMediaCarbon.tv to Support Harmonic Transcoding Products

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF. – U.S. and Canadian customers are just a few clicks away from getting their own Harmonic ProMedia Carbon as DigitalGlue has announced the launch of ProMediaCarbon.tv, an e-commerce site dedicated to the support of Harmonic’s file-based transcoding technology. The site’s launch follows in the footsteps of DigitalGlue’s other online sales website for Harmonic’s ProView integrated receiver-decoders.

The ProMedia Carbon is a file-based transcoding product that facilitates the conversation of media to an array of acquisition, editing, broadcasting, Web and mobile formats. ProMedia Carbon supports all major SD and HD formats. DigitalGlue will manage ProMediaCarbon.tv’s customer sales, support and third-party vendor integrations.

DigitalGlue also announced that it has been named the exclusive U.S. distributor for Cinafilm’s Tachyon and Dark Energy plug-ins for the ProMedia Carbon.

A provider of equipment, integration and software development for the production and distribution of video, DigitalGlue is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, Calif.