Digital Video Expo Continues Through Tomorrow

PASADENA, CALIF.—The 16th annual Digital Video Expo continues today at the Pasadena Convention Center today. Thousands of content creation professionals are expected to attend the event, which runs Sept. 19-21.





“As we take residence at the Pasadena Convention Center next week, we look forward to hosting our growing community of content creation professionals,” said Carmel King, NewBay Media executive vice president. “We have an exciting and comprehensive program planned, with intensive education, hands-on training, networking events, and a first-hand look at our exhibitors’ newest products, which combined have made Digital Video Expo a ‘must-attend’ industry event.”



Digital Video Expo 2012 highlights include:





The L.A. Post Production Conference featuring training on Adobe Creative Suite, Apple Final Cut Pro and Avid Media Composer, as well as sessions on DSLR production and post, time-lapse video, and Web video.



Educational workshops from AbelCine on such critical topics as “The Hows and Whys of Lighting,” “Choosing the Right Camera,” “Intro to Digital

Cameras—Raw, Log and Uncompressed,” “On-Set Workflows and Media Management,” and “HD Frame Rates, Color and Compression.”



The launch of the two-day Pro Media Conference, designed for professionals working in media and entertainment, video and audio production, Internet and mobile video, and engineering/IT.



Exhibit Hall with the newest gear from the industry’s most innovative companies.



“DVE Backstage” sessions, featuring a conversation with Academy Award-Winning Editor Paul Hirsch, A.C.E., and master classes with documentary filmmaker, David Vassar and cinematographer, Gale Tattersall.



A block of free educational sessions on Thursday, Sept. 20, geared toward the business components of independent video production.



Presentation Theater on the show floor, where the industry’s leading companies will take audiences through their latest breakthrough products and technologies.Participating presenters include Sony, Panasonic, and IBM (The LTO Program).



Association meetings held on Wednesday evening with Digital Media Artists L.A. and the L.A. Final Cut Pro User Group.



Twice-daily prize drawings held on Wednesday and Thursday, which offer event attendees the chance to win thousands of dollars worth of products (must be present to win).





For up-to-the-minute event and registration information, please visit http://www.dvexpo.comand follow @DigitalVideoXpo on Twitter. For information on exhibiting at Digital Video Expo, please contact Jacqueline Gospodinoff – jgospodinoff@nbmedia.com .