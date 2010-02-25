Digital Rapids to unveil StreamZHD Live ABR

Digital Rapids will introduce the StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming system at the 2010 NAB Show.

The StreamZHD Live ABR system encodes and streams live HD and SD content for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive-bit-rate delivery technologies. StreamZHD Live ABR supports Adobe Flash Media Server Dynamic Streaming, Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming and adaptive delivery for the Apple iPhone.

Digital Rapids also will showcase its new StreamZHD Version 3.2 software, which includes new features such as integrated segmenting for JPEG 2000 encoding and workflow integration, Apple iPhone delivery and YouTube Content ID fingerprinting support.

The company also will introduce its MediaMesh content delivery system, combining a robust delivery framework with full-featured receiving appliances, to provide efficient transfer of digital media among content providers, contributors, aggregators and distribution partners.

See Digital Rapids at NAB Show Booth SL6010.