Digital Rapids to feature Transcode Manager 2.0 at pair of exhibitions

Digital Rapids will showcase its newest media transformation and workflow solutions at the ANGA COM Exhibition and Congress, June 4-6 in Cologne, Germany, and BroadcastAsia2013, June 18-21 in Singapore.

The company will feature its Transcode Manager 2.0 powered by Kayak and StreamZ Live 8000EX at the industry gatherings.

The enterprise-class Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 automated media processing software seamlessly blends media file transformation and workflow processes while offering efficiency and agility for applications from post production and archive to multiscreen distribution.

Simplifying the convergence of core television and multi-platform streaming operations, the new StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated broadcast/multiscreen live encoder combines the multi-format flexibility and output quality of the StreamZ Live family with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television deployments.