Digital Rapids previews next-generation transcoding software

Digital Rapids (www.digital-rapids.com) has unveiled version 2.0 of its Transcode Manager enterprise-class, multiscreen media file transcoding software. Built on the company's new Kayak application platform, the software can transform high volumes of media between acquisition, production, archive and distribution formats.

Features include logic-driven process automation, greater deployment flexibility and seamless scalability. The included Kayak Designer allows users of the new software to visually define decision-based media processing flows with metadata support. Processes from video and audio manipulations and compression to progress monitoring and publishing can be combined into workflows with immediate visual feedback.

Transcode Manager 2.0 integrates its logic-driven automation inline within the transcoding process. Logic branching allows different tasks or parameters to be applied based on the characteristics of the source media and previous processing results. Continuous analysis dynamically adapts processing to changing input attributes on a frame-by-frame basis, such as mixed 3:2 pulldown and natively interlaced content within the same source file.

The software offers scalability with integration between on-premises and cloud-based media processing. Cloud transcoding support enables on-demand, elastic resource expansion without the capital expenditure and effort of provisioning of additional local physical systems.

Transcode Manager 2.0 is slated for release in the second half of 2011.