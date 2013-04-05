Digital Nirvana Intros Monitor IQ v.3.2 at NAB Show

NEWARK, CALIF. —Digital Nirvana will highlight key new features in Version 3.2, the latest release of its Monitor IQ broadcast monitoring solution at the 2013 NAB Show. These new features are a direct result of customer feedback received since the last version of the software was released at IBC 2012.



New features



Web Captioning generates captions in the Timed Text Format (SMTPE-TT) from the broadcast closed captioning for association with the content repurposed, ensuring compliance with new FCC Web captioning mandates and providing a service to hearing impaired viewers.



Program Guide Extraction enables recording by program as well as by time segments. It automatically extracts Event Information Tables from the Program and System Information Protocol program guide embedded in the ATSC transport stream. This feature simplifies program searching and recording without requiring a third-party source for program extraction.



Hybrid Appliance allows users to mix and match different signal inputs, such as ASI, HD/SDI and ATSC/QAM, in one server.



Monitor IQ Infrastructure Self-Check automatically performs over forty types of ongoing system checks, including CPU, RAM and power levels, and alerts users when the system needs maintenance.



Digital Nirvana will be at NAB Show April 8-11 in Las Vegas at Booth N3434.



