Digital Alert Systems launches educational EAS Web site

Digital Alert System has launched a new Web site that provides a wealth of educational resources for broadcasters looking to learn more about emergency alert compliance. In addition to supplying information on the company's EAS technologies, the new site provides a comprehensive resources page devoted to helping broadcasters be more aware of FCC mandatory regulations, explore ways to increase EAS efficiency while saving financial and staffing resources, and understand the wide range of terms and acronyms commonly used in emergency alert management.

"Broadcasters face a variety of issues in complying with EAS regulations, ranging from understanding the FCC requirements to interfacing with other station equipment, monitoring alerts from other locations and logging and reporting compliance," said James F. Heminway, vice president and general manager of Monroe Electronics. "Our new Web site is designed as a resource, where we bring our many years of experience to help broadcasters understand all facets of EAS solutions and match the right technology to their specific needs."

Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC platform is a next-generation, CAP-compatible EAS encoder/decoder that takes advantage of Internet and LAN-based communications while maintaining compatibility with current EAS protocols, thus bridging the gap between today's installed base and the emergency communications of tomorrow. DASDEC supports a wide range of standards — including simple GPI/O, serial, USB and IP networking — for simple interfacing with, and control of, third-party character generator, crawl display, master control and station automation products. The system's browser-based user interface provides maximum flexibility for EAS monitoring and control.