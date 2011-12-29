DigiTAG elects new president

DigiTAG, the Digital Terrestrial Television Action Group, has just elected EBU (European Broadcast Union) Technical Director Lieven Vermaele as its new president, while celebrating its 15th birthday. Its General Assembly convened recently in Geneva under the chairmanship of the outgoing president, Daniel Sauvet-Goichon, who had been in that position for the previous eight years. The members also elected Alex Mestre (Abertis Telecom) and John Adam (Samsung) as the new DigiTAG 'Presidency’ for the period 2012-13.

In looking forward to the next phase of developments in terrestrial broadcasting, Vermaele said the group was eager to take on the tasks at hand.

“In DigiTAG we're convinced that terrestrial broadcasting will retain a crucial role amongst the various broadcasting distribution methods, in bringing broadcast content to the mass public audiences,” he said. “In addition to continuing our well respected work on gathering and sharing information about developments in the digital terrestrial marketplace, we also intend to work energetically to ensure that terrestrial broadcasting is positioned correctly within the increasingly diverse scenarios of connected TV, hybrid, on-demand, personal/mobile TV and second screen environments.”