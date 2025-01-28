Dhar Mann, a Forbes Top Creator in 2024, Will Speak at NAB Show [clone]

WASHINGTON—Dhar Mann, recognized by Forbes as a Top Creator in 2024, will be a featured speaker on the Main Stage at NAB Show, set for April 5-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Mann will present “The Power of Positivity: Building the World’s Largest Digital Scripted Studio—Dhar Mann Studios” on April 8 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, NAB Said.

Mann, who founded Dhar Mann Studios (DMS), has attracted over 124 million followers with his storytelling. During his presentation, Mann will be joined by DMS CEO Sean Atkins to reveal how the production company became a multimillion-dollar enterprise producing inspirational content annually viewed by billions.

Those in attendance will gain actionable insights on scaling digital intellectual property, partnering with brands and harnessing the trends driving the creator economy, NAB said.

The Creator Lab, in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will offer hands-on learning and education by top leaders addressing:

AI as Your Creative Partner— Integrating AT tools to elevate content production and streamline workflows.

Strategies to grow audiences and navigate evolving algorithms.

Strategies to grow audiences and navigate evolving algorithms. The Power of Authenticity—Leveraging user-generated and employee-generated content to build loyal audiences.

Blackmagic Design has partnered with NAB to present the Creator Lab. Attendees can get firsthand experience with tools for creators in the lab. Presenting sponsors include lighting product manufacturer Amaran, storage and cloud tech provided LucidLink and Cree8, a new exhibitor showing centralized creator workspaces.

Conference programming related to the creator economy includes:

Programming Everywhere: Content Creators Transcending Fragmentation.

Content Creators Transcending Fragmentation. Premium Conference—Sports Summit Track: Today’s College Athletes: The Business of “Me.”

Today’s College Athletes: The Business of “Me.” Premium Conference—Broadcast Management Track: Cross-Platform Content Wins—Radio and Podcast Success Stories.

“From Hollywood to the creator economy, NAB Show fosters collaboration to define the future of entertainment,” Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events, said. “Our focus on empowering creators ensures they have the resources and knowledge to thrive in this evolving industry.”

