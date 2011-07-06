DEV Systemtechnik Expands U.S. Presence



NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.: Germany’s DEV Systemtechnik announced the expansion of its North American presence with the formation of a U.S. subsidiary, DEV America. DEV America will support growing customer requirements for the company’s coax and fiber-optic transmission products.



“With our increased U.S. presence, DEV will be even better positioned to meet growing demand for our advanced technologies from satellite teleports, uplinks, direct-to-home (DTH) and IPTV head ends, as well as cable TV systems and playout facilities,” DEV CEO Joerg Schmidt. “We also look forward to working closely with our current and new distributors in the U.S. to help customers achieve the highest signal quality and reliability while reducing costs, overhead, rack space, power and heat consumption.”



