Deutsche Telecom uses Pictorvision technology for 3-D aerial spots

Pictorvision’s eclipse 3-D aerial system was recently used onboard a helicopter with a pair of RED ONE M-X cameras for a Deutsche Telecom series of commercials called "A Thousand Little Things." Directed by Paul WS Anderson, the spots were shot in Berlin and Los Angeles by director of photography Vern Nobles. Nobles said the eclipse performed better at holding the 3-D camera package steady than anything he has used before.

"There is too much mass to use physical gyro systems, and other systems can't look straight down," he said. "We needed to shoot as slow as 1fps for time-lapse ramping, and no other system was stable enough to do it."

Nobles' helicopter setup included Pictorvision's eclipse and a pair of RED ONE cameras with M-X sensors and Angenieux 17-80mm zooms. The Deutsche Telecom spots are being shown both in theaters as well as on TV in Europe.