Derl McCrudden to Lead AP Video News

NEW YORK—Broadcast journalist Derl McCrudden has been promoted to head of international video news for The Associated Press.



The 43-year-old McCrudden, who was previously head of video newsgathering, joined AP in London in 2010. He has helped lead coverage of some of the biggest news events of the past 20 years, including the war in Syria, the election of President Barack Obama in 2008 and the invasion of Iraq in 2003.



He joined AP from ITN Consulting, and before that was on the launch team of Al Jazeera English, where he went on to run the channel's Asia operation. Prior to that, he worked in U.K. network news for ITN for 11 years.



AP also announced several other video leadership changes:



• Denise Vance, deputy director of U.S. video, will become head of U.S. video and radio, continuing to oversee video and audio newsgathering and production in North America.



• Vaughn Morrison, a former CNN and Fox executive, was recently named the new head of U.S. video production.



• Debora Gorbutt, head of video content development, will add oversight of AP Middle East Extra, a new video service offering more unique video content centered on the news that matters most to that region.

