Deluxe To Serve As The First Mastering Facility For Dolby Vision

BURBANK, CALIF.— Deluxe has been chosen by Dolby as the first facility to offer mastering for Dolby Vision.



Dolby Vision augments the fidelity of Ultra HD and HD video signals for over-the-top online streaming, broadcast and gaming applications. Deluxe has dedicated a color suite in its Hollywood Way facility in Burbank to Dolby Vision operations.



The Dolby Vision mastering service will be used for episodic and long-form content for TV presentation. It will be conducted on Film Light’s Baselight high-performance color grading system, which has already been optimized for Dolby Vision.