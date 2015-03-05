Deluxe Names Frank Cardello President of Media Services

BURBANK, CALIF. – Deluxe, a provider of media and entertainment services for film, video and online content, has appointed Frank Cardello president of Deluxe Media.

Deluxe Media offers entertainment and media services, including technology design and second screen applications, workflow management, audio subtitling and dubbing and physical media distribution. Cardello will oversee Deluxe’s 23 media services and more than 2,600 employees worldwide. He will report to Deluxe CEO David Kassler.

“Frank brings extensive and very relevant technology and industry experience to Deluxe, as we continue to pursue our goal of becoming the world’s preeminent digital asset manager and distributor of digital content,” said Kassler.

Cardello’s previous positions include eight years with T3Media, most recently in the position of president and chief operating officer. He also served as vice president of sales and business development at both Ping Identity Corp. and Jabber. Cardello also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.