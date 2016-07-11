Deltacast, Florical Systems Join AIMS Team

BOTHELL, WASH.—AIMS continues to add to its roster with the announcement that Belgian-based Deltacast and U.S.-based Florical Systems have agreed to join the alliance. The Alliance of IP Media Solutions promotes industry standards for the transmission of video, audio and other information over an IP infrastructure.

Deltacast is a developer of OEM PCI Express video cards for SDI SD/HD/3G, DVI, HDMI and ASI interfacing, and linear keying and codec applications. Florical provides off-the-shelf station-in-a-box video server technology, remote access of system control, automated reports for traffic and management, and centralizing operations and centrally managing content.

AIMS currently endorses an IP transition that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67 and VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04.