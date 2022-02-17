Dejero To Showcase New EnGo 265 Transmitter With GateWay Mode At 2022 NAB Show

WATERLOO, CANADA—Dejero will feature its new EnGo 265 mobile transmitter with built-in GateWay mode at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

The company also will showcase integrations with the Grabyo and Dazzl cloud video platforms with the dual themes of enhancing productivity and simplifying cloud-base workflows for remote news teams and broadcast and media production teams producing live events, the company said.

The two-in-one mobile transmitter and internet gateway delivers reliable wireless connectivity. The new GateWay mode offers wireless broadband internet connectivity in the field. An improved bandwidth blending algorithm enhances all latency setting and delivers glass-to-glass latency as low as 0.5 seconds over bonded cellular connections, the company said.

The company has addressed security concerns with AES 265 encryption, use of the security-hardened Linux OS and a crytoprocessor to authenticate the hardware, it said.

“The lower latency and enhanced security are impressive enough, but what makes the EnGo 265 stand out is GateWay mode,” said Yvonne Monterroso, director of product management at Dejero.

“With GateWay mode, ultra-reliable, high bandwidth internet access is made possible with Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology. It means that news teams only need to carry an EnGo 265 — in a backpack or mounted in a vehicle using a Vehicle Antenna Dock — to go live, quickly send or receive large files and securely access private newsroom systems and cloud services from any location.”

Dejero’s GateWay mode is powered by the company’s Smart Blending Technology that aggregates all available networks to maximize reliability, expand coverage and increase bandwidth, it said.

The EnGo 265 enables field crews to broadcast breaking news, quickly transfer files to prepare and upload packages to and from the field and establish high-bandwidth access points for multiple devices. TV, film and commercial production teams can leverage the transmitter’s reliable, fast connection to enable dispersed team members to collaborate and to deliver content directly from the set to post-production regardless of location, it said.

Integrations with the Grabyo and Dazzl cloud video platforms also will be featured to showcase how production teams can deliver live content to multiple broadcast, digital and social platforms simultaneously from anywhere, it said.

The combination of Dejero’s EnGo 265 and cloud workflow integrations provides easy access to live production tools that enable live clipping, rapid editing and video distribution while maintaining a reliable internet connection, it said.

See Dejero at NAB Show booth W3930.