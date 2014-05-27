Dejero to Provide Support to World Cup Broadcasters

KITCHENER, ONTARIO—Dejero will provide mobile transmission services for broadcasters covering the world's largest football event in Brazil. Beginning in early June, broadcasters will be able to rent the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and install the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, enabling them to transmit live coverage and also to store and forward video for later broadcast.

Both the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and the LIVE+ Mobile App give videojournalists the ability to encode and transmit broadcast-quality video directly over LTE, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet connections from locations that are impractical for traditional news vehicles to access. The portable rugged LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter is a bonded wireless system that can be easily transported from venue to venue, and the LIVE+ Mobile App is installed on the reporter's mobile device.

In addition, Dejero will provision Brazilian SIM cards for each transmitter and mobile device, and will provide in-country technical support to ensure that each transmission is a success. The broadcasters' master control personnel will have access to the cloud-based Dejero LIVE+ Portal to manage and control transmitters, monitor transmission health, and manage the distribution of content on air and online.