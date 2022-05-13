Dejero Partners With Antenna Specialist Taoglas

WATERLOO, Canada—Dejero this week announced a partnership with antenna and RF technology specialist Taoglas to assist its customers in choosing high-performance antennas for its cellular bonding transmitters when used in mobile and fixed applications.

Antennas play a key role in increasing the signal strength of cellular connections. The partnership will simplify the process of selecting the right external antenna for applications of Dejero’s bonded cellular transmitters in broadcast and media, public safety and those of other government agencies.

“Taoglas is renowned for designing high-quality antenna products. By building partnerships like this, we are ensuring that our customers have easy access to well-proven and trusted technologies that seamlessly integrate with Dejero solutions to achieve the best performance and reliability,” said Kevin Fernandes, chief revenue officer at Dejero.

Taoglas offers design, consultancy and engineering expertise and has support and test centers around the world. Leveraging these strengths, it offers best-in-class antennas that deliver high performance and reliability, Dejero said.