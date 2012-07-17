Dejero launches Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App

Dejero has launched the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App, which enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video from a consumer device.

Available for download in Apple's iTunes Store for use on the iPhone 4S or iPad, the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App is capable of bonding multiple wireless signals to provide high-quality live SD or HD video from the street to the television or Web.

Using the same bonded cellular technology as the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter, the LIVE+ Mobile App aggregates both the Wi-Fi and cellular connections of the iPhone or iPad. The result of this bonding is a higher quality live video transmission with lower latency than a single connection would provide.

The LIVE+ Mobile App can transmit live video using both the front and back cameras of the iPhone or iPad during a single broadcast, enabling a reporter to create a complete breaking news story without the need for a camera operator or extra equipment.