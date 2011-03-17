Dejero Labs launches Dejero LIVE Platform 1.6

Dejero Labs has released the Dejero LIVE Platform 1.6, its new 4G/3G wireless live video transmission solution.

The LIVE Platform 1.6 provides live, high-quality video without the high cost or complexity of satellite or microwave transmission. Delivering HD-ready capabilities, a simplified single-IP receiver and the advances of Windows 7 operating system, LIVE Platform 1.6 gives broadcasters a means to cover breaking news faster with less setup time and the ability to transmit anywhere cellular or Ethernet networks are available.

The Dejero LIVE Platform 1.6 release includes the Dejero LIVE Mobile Transmitter, the portable HD/SD transmitter that connects to a camera; the Dejero LIVE Video Manager, the online manager that connects transmitters to video receiving servers; and the Dejero LIVE Video Server, the receiving unit.