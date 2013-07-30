Dejero Enables Live HD Broadcast of Lake Race 2013

KITCHENER, ONTARIO —Cellular bonding ENG systems from Dejero brought live action to local TV viewers for the inaugural Lake of the Ozarks Invitational Power Boat Race, held June 6-9 at Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.



Event Producer and Director, Ned Soseman of LAKETV employed three Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters and a Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App for iPhone to transmit the HD broadcast to local Fox affiliate KRBK-TV in Springfield, Mo., over a private Wi-Fi network supplied by Dejero.



“This production proves that a bonded cellular platform is not only much less expensive than a temporary satellite uplink for long-form live field productions, but is also just as reliable,” Soseman said.



LAKETV deployed the transmitters to three fixed camera positions on condo decks overlooking the 2.5-mile, NASCAR-style course. The production crew also used an iPhone equipped with the LIVE+ Mobile App to gather live shots with natural sound. All feeds were backhauled via Wi-Fi to the on-location control room. After switching and editing in the on-site studio, another LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter sent the feed to the KRBK studio 90 miles away, where it was received by a Dejero LIVE+ Server for playout. KRBK broadcast more than six hours of live HD footage over the two-day event.



In order to maximize bandwidth, the production took advantage of Dejero’s adaptive bitrate encoding technology to bond available cellular networks to the Wi-Fi link.



“We were expecting upwards of 30,000 people, and we weren't sure the local cell towers could handle the congestion,” Soseman said. “Dejero's bonding capabilities ensured that we would have the bandwidth to transmit high-quality, 1080i video with minimal latency.”