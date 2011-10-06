Deadline approaching for potential 2012 NAB speakers

SBE Chapter 24 Regional Convention

Date: Oct. 11-13

Location: Madison, WI

For more information, visit http://www.sbe24.org/.

2012 NAB Show call for speakers



Deadline: Oct. 21



The organizers of the 2012 NAB Show have published a call for speakers. They are encouraging those interested in presenting to submit presentation or session proposals. Emphasis areas include broadcast engineering, broadcast management and strategy, content creation and commerce, military and government applications.



For more information, visit www.nab.org.

NAB Futures Summit

Date: Oct. 26-28

Location: Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, CA

For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.

FCC Video Programming Accessibility Advisory Committee Meeting

Date: Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov.



FCC Form 323 filing deadline

Date: Dec. 1

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.