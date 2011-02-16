D.C. SMPTE Section ‘Bits on the Bay’ Technology Workshop



The Washington, D.C. Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has announced plans for the group’s annual technology conference. This year’s event has been dubbed “Bits on the Bay,” and will be held at the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa in Chesapeake Beach, Md. on June 6 and 7.



The event will focus on news technology and content archiving, with planned presentations covering networking technologies, transcoding, fingerprinting, service oriented architecture and more. Additional presentations are slated to cover such issues as loudness management and 3D standards. Registration cost for the two-day event is $50 for SMPTE members and $75 for non-members. A single day registration is also available.



Complete conference and registration information will be posted on the Section’s website.



