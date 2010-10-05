DaySequerra Adds openGear Audio Processor



DaySequerra has announced the release of a new Mobile DTV loudness controller configured for use in openGear modular 2RU card frames. The MTV4ST simultaneously measures four stereo audio streams using industry standard algorithms and then applies Mobile DTV-optimized loudness correction.



“In designing the MTV4ST, we needed to look beyond traditional audio processing to compensate for noisier listening environments and limited performance earbuds/headphones, to ultimately deliver a satisfying audio experience from mobile handheld devices,” said David Day, president of DaySequerra. “The openGear MTV4ST improves audio intelligibility without resorting to traditional heavy-handed audio processing and expensive stand-alone processors. openGear is the perfect way to implement loudness control across a network.”



The MTV4ST is the most recent addition to DaySequerra’s line of AudioXpress processing tools, which are designed for use in openGear environments.



