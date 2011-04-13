David Donovan to Lead New York State Broadcasters



ALBANY, N.Y.: David Donovan, who led the Association of Maximum Service Television for the last decade, is the new president and executive director of the New York State Broadcasters Association. He succeeds Joseph A. Reilly who is retiring after 31 years of distinguished service to the industry.



“After an exhaustive search, we are delighted Mr. Donovan will serve as the next president of NYSBA,” said Dave Widmer, president and general manager of Long Island Radio Group, Inc., who headed the search team. “As a former FCC official and president of MSTV, he brings to Albany more than 25 years of broadcast regulatory expertise. He has the right combination of industry knowledge and executive trade association experience.”



Donovan became president of MSTV in 2001. The lobby focused on educating lawmakers and regulators about technical issues related to broadcasting. Donovan pushed his colleague Victor Tawil’s DTV transition channel-repacking plan, which was ultimately used by regulators to accomplish the switch.



Donovan was at the FCC from 1983-89, and he’s an Irishman from Boston. Fair winds and following seas, Dave.



