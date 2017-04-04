David Bowes Named CEO for BroadStream

ATLANTA—There is a bit of a changing of the guard occurring with BroadStream’s executive team, as the company has announced that David Bowes has been appointed the new president and CEO. In addition, Frank Summerfield is taking on the role of vice president of international sales and Melissa Preslar has been named vice president of continuous improvement.

David Bowes

Bowes comes to BroadStream with more than 30 years as an executive for manufacturing and technology-bases companies in both Europe and America. His goal, according to the company’s press release, will be to scale the company “to the next level.”

BroadStream is also adding from within, announcing the promotion of Summerfield to the role of vice president of international sales. His new role will see him direct the efforts of the entire international sales team, coordinating sales activities and assisting in integrating regional sales teams with the company’s support functions in Croatia and the U.S.

Taking on the newly created senior level position of vice president of continuous improvement, Preslar will work on look to lay a foundation on “strong processes, a culture that drives out fear, and extensive staff training,” per the announcement.