Dates and events you need to know

SMPTE DCS Conference

Dates: April 9-10

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

The SMPTE will hold its annual DCS Conference at the 2011 NAB Show. This year's event is entitled "Advances in Images and Sound: 3D, 4K, and Beyond."

For more information, visit www.smpte.org/events/DCS2011.

2011 NAB Show

Dates: April 9-14

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

IBC 2011

Date: Sept. 8-13

Location: RAI Amsterdam

For more information, visit www.ibc.org.

NAB Small Market Group Roundtable

Date: Sept. 22

Location: Austin, TX

For more information, visit www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2273.





NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Date: September 22-24

Location: Austin

For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.

SBE National Meeting

Date: Sept. 27-28

Location: Columbus, OH

For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org.

SBE Chapter 22 Regional Convention

Date: Oct. 5

Location: Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22expo.org/.

SBE Chapter 24 Regional Convention

Date: Oct. 11-13

Location: Madison, WI

For more information, visit www.sbe24.org/.

NAB Futures Summit

Date: Oct. 26-28

Location: Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, CA

For more information, visit www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.