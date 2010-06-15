Dates and events you need to know

Monthly open commission meeting

Date: June 17

Location: Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

Revised pleading schedule for FCC review of Comcast acquisition of NBCU

Dates: Various, beginning June 21

Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The FCC has revised deadlines in the matter of assignment and control transfer of FCC licenses in the acquisition of NBCU by Comcast. The revised dates are:

Deadline for filing comments and petitions to deny: June 21

Deadline for filing responses to comments and oppositions to petitions: July 21

Deadline for filing replies to responses or oppositions: Aug. 5.



FCC Broadcast Engineering Forum

Date: June 25

Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The forum will look at various approaches to reworking DTV transmission architecture with the goal to free up spectrum for future wireless broadband service.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.



Montana Broadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention

Date: June 26-27

Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT

For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.



FCC Media Ownership NOI deadlines

Deadline for comments: July 12

Deadline for reply comments: July 26

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.



Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show

Date: Aug. 11-12

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX

For more information, visit www.tab.org.



IBC 2010 Conference and Exhibitions

Conference dates: Sept. 9-14

Exhibit dates: Sept. 10-14

Location: RAI Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands



NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Date: Sept. 23-25

Location: Hyatt Regency Resort and Gainey Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ

For more information, visit www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.



SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo

Date: Oct. 5-6

Location: Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.



Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010

Date: Nov. 4-5

Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK



SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop

Date: Nov. 10

Location: Worcester, MA

For more information, visit www.sbe11.org/.