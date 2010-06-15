Dates and events you need to know
Monthly open commission meeting
Date: June 17
Location: Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Revised pleading schedule for FCC review of Comcast acquisition of NBCU
Dates: Various, beginning June 21
Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.
The FCC has revised deadlines in the matter of assignment and control transfer of FCC licenses in the acquisition of NBCU by Comcast. The revised dates are:
Deadline for filing comments and petitions to deny: June 21
Deadline for filing responses to comments and oppositions to petitions: July 21
Deadline for filing replies to responses or oppositions: Aug. 5.
FCC Broadcast Engineering Forum
Date: June 25
Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.
The forum will look at various approaches to reworking DTV transmission architecture with the goal to free up spectrum for future wireless broadband service.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Montana Broadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention
Date: June 26-27
Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT
For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.
FCC Media Ownership NOI deadlines
Deadline for comments: July 12
Deadline for reply comments: July 26
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show
Date: Aug. 11-12
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX
For more information, visit www.tab.org.
IBC 2010 Conference and Exhibitions
Conference dates: Sept. 9-14
Exhibit dates: Sept. 10-14
Location: RAI Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 23-25
Location: Hyatt Regency Resort and Gainey Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ
For more information, visit www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo
Date: Oct. 5-6
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010
Date: Nov. 4-5
Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK
SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 10
Location: Worcester, MA
For more information, visit www.sbe11.org/.
