Dates and events you need to know
International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers Conference
Date: Dec. 2-3
Location: Savill Court Hotel, Windsor Great Park, UK
For more information, visit www.theiabm.org/conference.
FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment of its Antenna Structure Registration meeting
Date: Dec. 6, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST
Location: FCC Meeting Room, 445 12th St., SW, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment of its Antenna Structure Registration meeting
Date: Dec. 13, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST
Location: Council Chambers, City of Chula Vista Civic Center, 276 Fourth Ave., Chula Vista, CA
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
FCC CSRIC meeting
Date: Dec. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.
The FCC Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council will meet to discuss the recommendations and conclusions reached by various working groups.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment of its Antenna Structure Registration meeting
Date: Dec. 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST
Location: John F. Germany Public Library, 900 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
LPDTV Transition FNPRM comment, reply comment deadlines
The FCC is seeking comment on a number of issues related to completing the transition of LPTV stations from analog to digital transmission.
Comments due: Dec. 17
Reply comments due: Jan. 18
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
2011 International CES
Dates: Jan. 6-9
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit www.cesweb.org.
2011 NAB Show
Dates: April 9-14
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
NABEF accepting entries for Celebration of Service to America Awards
Deadline: March 4, 2011
The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is seeking entries for its 13th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards. Winners will be recognized June 6, 2011, at the Washington Convention Center.
For more information, visit http://www.nabef.org/events/servicetoamerica/2011/callForEntries.asp.
FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment comment date
Deadline: Jan. 14, 2011
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
