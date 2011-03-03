Dates and events you need to know
FCC to hold Open Meeting
Date: March 3
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov.
2011 Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference & Expo
Date: March 8-9, 2011
Location: Lansing, MI
For more information, visit www.michmab.com.
SMPTE DCS Conference
Dates: April 9-10
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center
The SMPTE will hold its annual DCE Conference at the 2011 NAB Show. This year's event is entitled "Advances in Images and Sound: 3D, 4K, and Beyond."
For more information, visit www.smpte.org/events/DCS2011.
2011 NAB Show
Dates: April 9-14
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
NABEF accepting entries for Celebration of Service to America Awards
Deadline: March 4, 2011
The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is seeking entries for its 13th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards. Winners will be recognized June 6, 2011, at the Washington Convention Center.
For more information, visit www.nabef.org/events/servicetoamerica/2011/callForEntries.asp.
