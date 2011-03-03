Dates and events you need to know

FCC to hold Open Meeting

Date: March 3

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov.

2011 Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference & Expo

Date: March 8-9, 2011

Location: Lansing, MI

For more information, visit www.michmab.com.

SMPTE DCS Conference

Dates: April 9-10

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

The SMPTE will hold its annual DCE Conference at the 2011 NAB Show. This year's event is entitled "Advances in Images and Sound: 3D, 4K, and Beyond."

For more information, visit www.smpte.org/events/DCS2011.

2011 NAB Show

Dates: April 9-14

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

NABEF accepting entries for Celebration of Service to America Awards

Deadline: March 4, 2011

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is seeking entries for its 13th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards. Winners will be recognized June 6, 2011, at the Washington Convention Center.

For more information, visit www.nabef.org/events/servicetoamerica/2011/callForEntries.asp.