Dates and events you need to know

International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers Conference

Date: Dec. 2-3

Location: Savill Court Hotel, Windsor Great Park, UK

For more information, visit www.theiabm.org/conference.

FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) of its Antenna

Structure Registration (ASR) meeting

Date: Dec. 6, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST

Location: FCC Meeting Room, 445 12th St., SW, Washington, DC

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) of its Antenna Structure

Registration (ASR) meeting

Date: Dec. 13, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST

Location: Council Chambers, City of Chula Vista Civic Center, 276 Fourth Ave., Chula Vista, CA

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) of its Antenna

Structure Registration (ASR) meeting

Date: Dec. 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST

Location: John F. Germany Public Library, 900 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

LPDTV Transition FNPRM comment, reply comment deadlines

The FCC is seeking comment on a number of issues related to completing the transition of low power television (LPTV) stations from analog to digital transmission.

Comments due: Dec. 17

Reply comments due: Jan. 18

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov

2011 International CES

Dates: Jan. 6-9

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.cesweb.org.

2011 NAB Show

Dates: April 9-14

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

NABEF accepting entries for Celebration of Service to America Awards

Deadline: March 4, 2011

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is seeking entries for its 13th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards. Winners will be recognized June 6, 2011, at the Washington Convention Center.

For more information, visit

http://www.nabef.org/events/servicetoamerica/2011/callForEntries.asp.

FCC Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) Comment Date

Deadline: Jan. 14, 2011

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov