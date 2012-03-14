Dateline
Great Lakes Broadcasting 2012 Conference and Expo
Date: March 13-14, 2012
Location: Lansing, MI
For more information, visit www.michmab.com.
Satellite 2012
Dates: March 12-15, 2012
The event will include conference content provided by 300 satellite communications experts and a large exhibition floor.
Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.satellite2012.com.
2012 NAB Show
Date: April 16-19, 2012
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit www.nabshow.com
National Translator Association (NTA) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: May 17-19, 2012
Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resort, Albuquerque, NM
For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.
New Mexico Broadcasters Association (NMBA) 2012 and SBE Convention
Date: June 10, 2012
Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, NM
For more information, visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.
Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2012 Annual Convention & Trade Show
Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX
For more information, visit www.tab.org.
IBC 2012
Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012
Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
For more information, visit www.ibc.org.
Central Canada Broadcast Engineers (CCBE) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Sept. 20-23, 2012
Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario
For more information, visit www.ccbe.ca.
SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo and SBE National Meeting
Date: Oct. 4, 2012
Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
