FCC Fiscal Year 2013 Regulatory Fees Deadline

Date: Sept. 20, 2013

For more information, visit http://transition.fcc.gov/Daily_Releases/Daily_Business/2013/db0904/DA-13-1796A1.pdf.

SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo

Date: Sept., 25, 2013

Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY

For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.

NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Dates: Sept. 26-28, 2013

Location: Phoenix

For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.

FCC’s LEARN TV channel-reassignment workshop

Date: Sept. 30, 2013

Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit http://wireless.fcc.gov/incentiveauctions/learn-program/index.html.

2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013

Location: Westgate Hotel, San Diego

For more information visit, http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html.

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic

Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013

Location: Madison, WI

For more information, visit http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events/broadcasters-clinic/.

FCC Technology Transitions Policy Task Force workshop

Date: Oct. 15, 2013

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show

Deadline: Oct. 18, 2013

Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org

The NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.

H-Block spectrum auction

Date: Jan. 14, 2014

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.