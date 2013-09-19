Dateline
FCC Fiscal Year 2013 Regulatory Fees Deadline
Date: Sept. 20, 2013
For more information, visit http://transition.fcc.gov/Daily_Releases/Daily_Business/2013/db0904/DA-13-1796A1.pdf.
SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo
Date: Sept., 25, 2013
Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY
For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Dates: Sept. 26-28, 2013
Location: Phoenix
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
FCC’s LEARN TV channel-reassignment workshop
Date: Sept. 30, 2013
Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit http://wireless.fcc.gov/incentiveauctions/learn-program/index.html.
2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium
Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013
Location: Westgate Hotel, San Diego
For more information visit, http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html.
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic
Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013
Location: Madison, WI
For more information, visit http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events/broadcasters-clinic/.
FCC Technology Transitions Policy Task Force workshop
Date: Oct. 15, 2013
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show
Deadline: Oct. 18, 2013
Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org
The NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.
H-Block spectrum auction
Date: Jan. 14, 2014
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
