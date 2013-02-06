Closing the broadband gap summit

Date: Feb. 7, 2013

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The National Telecommunications Information Agency (NTIA) and the Federal-State Joint Conference on Advanced Services will hold a summit at FCC headquarters to explore closing the broadband gap in America.

Deadline for comments on two FNPRMs regarding broadcast ownership

Deadline: Feb. 14, 2013

Deadline for reply comments on two FNPRMs regarding broadcast ownership

Deadline: March 1, 2013

Deadline for incentive auction NPRM reply comments

Date: March 12, 2013

The FCC has extended its deadline for reply comments on its incentive auction Notice of Proposed Rulemaking.

Deadline for reply comments in FCC wireless mic proceeding

Date: March 12, 2013

Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference

Date: March 12-13, 2013

Location: The Lansing Center

Office of Engineering and Technology TVStudy software comments

Comment deadline: March 21, 2013

Reply comment deadline: April 5, 2013

National Translators Association Annual Meeting & Convention

Date: May 3-5, 2013

Location: Denver

Texas Association of Broadcasters 59th Annual Convention & Tradeshow

Date: Aug. 7-8, 2013

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel

2013 NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference

Date: April 6, 2013

Location: Las Vegas

2013 NAB Show

Date: April 6-11, 2013

Location: Las Vegas

SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo

Date: September 2013

Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY

NAB Small-market Television Exchange

Date: Sept. 26-28, 2013

Location: Phoenix

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic

Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013

Location: Madison, WI

