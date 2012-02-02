FCC Open Meeting

Date: Feb. 15, 2012

Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2012 Convention

Date: Feb. 18-21, 2012

Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN

For more information, visit www.nrbconvention.org.

FCC Consumer Advisory Committee meeting

Date: Feb. 24, 2012

Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

LightSquared declaratory ruling petition comments

Comment deadline: Feb. 27, 2012

Reply comment deadline: March 13, 2012

For more information, visit http://transition.fcc.gov/Daily_Releases/Daily_Business/2012/db0130/DA-12-103A1.pdf.

2010 Quadrennial Review Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

Comment Date: March 5, 2012

Reply Comment Date: April 3, 2012

For more information, visit http://transition.fcc.gov/Daily_Releases/Daily_Business/2012/db0120/DA-12-66A1.pdf.

Great Lakes Broadcasting 2012 Conference and Expo

Date: March 13-14, 2012

Location: Lansing, MI

For more information, visit www.michmab.com.

Satellite 2012

Dates: March 12-15, 2012

The event will include conference content provided by 300 satellite communications experts and a large exhibition floor.

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.satellite2012.com.



2012 NAB Show

Date: April 16-19, 2012

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com

National Translator Association (NTA) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: May 17-19, 2012

Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resort, Albuquerque, NM

For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.

New Mexico Broadcasters Association (NMBA) 2012 and SBE Convention

Date: June 10, 2012

Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, NM

For more information, visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.

Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2012 Annual Convention and Trade Show

Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX

For more information, visit www.tab.org.

IBC 2012

Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012

Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

For more information, visit www.ibc.org.

Central Canada Broadcast Engineers (CCBE) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Sept. 20-23, 2012

Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario

For more information, visit www.ccbe.ca.

SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo and SBE National Meeting

Date: Oct. 4, 2012

Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.