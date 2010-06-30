Dashwood offers Stereo3D Plug-in Upgrade for Macs



Dashwood Cinema Solutions has released what it's calling a significant update to its professional Stereo3D Toolbox plug-in for stereoscopic 3D mastering, as well as to another one of its plug-ins that it deems a "more accessible entry" (translation: less expensive).



Dashwood said both plug-in units are powered by FxFactory and are compatible with Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro, Apple Motion, and Apple Final Cut Express.



Dashwood said the new 2.0 upgrade to its Stereo3D Toolbox designed for the Mac enhances the creative technology necessary to deal with stereoscopic 3D content. The new plug-in's chief capabilities grow the ability for users to repair, align and output media to a range of stereoscopic 3D formats, said Dashwood.



The 2.0 plug-in also is designed to give users more precision in working with pixel-precise straight or angled floating windows, high-contrast "ghost busting," more concise control of image exposure and color balance.



Dashwood said new features included in the more basic plug-in include better convergence of adjustment and vertical, correction tools for zoom and rotational disparity, auto-scale — and the ability to output clips to 3D monitors and delivery formats, such as YouTube 3D.



