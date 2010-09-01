DAMsmart selects XenData for preservation of Australian government videotape archive

DAMsmart is set to digitize and preserve 55,000 hours of the Parliament of Australia’s original video recordings over a period of 12 months. DAMsmart has enlisted XenData to create managed archive systems uniquely designed to address the mass digitization of the Australian parliament’s archives in a short span of time.

Specifically, DAMsmart and XenData are accomplishing this project by configuring an IBM TS3310 LTO tape library, partitioned into two logical libraries. To maximize throughput, two IBM servers are being used, each attached to the tape library with each server attached to a separate logical library. XenData X64 software is running on each of the IBM servers, creating two digital video archiving systems that work in parallel. Each of the digital video archive systems uses XenData’s replication capability to write to two tapes simultaneously, producing duplicate LTO tapes for data protection purposes.