Dalet to Showcase Enterprise Edition MAM Platform at IBC

AMSTERDAM--Dalet Digital Media Systems will showcase Dalet Enterprise Edition, their advanced Media Asset Management (MAM) platform at IBC 2011 Sept. 9-13. Dalet Enterprise Edition offers end-to-end media management, a powerful workflow engine and multiple integration paths to unify disparate systems. Combine with Dalet’s Brio server technology, Dalet Enterprise Edition manages content across multiple production, distribution and business systems. On the IBC floor, Dalet will demonstrate Dalet Enterprise Edition packaged with specialized toolsets designed to streamline news, sports, program preparation and archive workflows — Dalet News Suite, Dalet Sports Factory, Dalet Media Life and Dalet Radio Suite.

Dalet will also demonstrate Dalet News Suite an integrated, end-to-end, MAM-based newsroom production system that improves efficiency, productivity and collaboration with its advanced design and smart tools. It provides fully integrated desktop scripting, video, graphic and multimedia tools. Content and metadata are enriched at every step—from ingest through to automated playout, archives and multiplatform delivery.

Dalet Sports Factory, a comprehensive Media Asset Management platform designed for cross-system media and metadata management in sports operations, will also be shown. The MAM capabilities of Dalet Sports Factory can be fully exploited through integrations with industry-standard sports production systems, logging systems, NLEs and various archive systems. Dalet Sports Factory provides global media and metadata management. All metadata and assets – wherever they reside – in production or in archives are fully searchable within the MAM. They are right at your fingertips for use during and after the game.

Dalet will also show its Dalet Media Life, a MAM and workflow automation for long form programs and archives. Dalet Media Life leverages IT standards and infrastructure to meet the complex production and asset management needs of multiplatform content providers such as networks, thematic channels and promo departments who deal with high volumes of video and audio programming — from movies, documentaries and TV series to cartoons, promos and jingles.

